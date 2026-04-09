Joe Rogan Declares Himself ‘Politically Homeless’ After Trump Split

MAGA-coded podcast host, Joe Rogan, says he’s done picking sides—blasting both parties and declaring himself “politically homeless” after a string of public breaks with President Donald Trump.

The podcast giant made the declaration during a Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where he vented about what he sees as a broken political system that forces Americans into rigid camps.

“You’re being manipulated by these two teams, and you have to pick a team,” he said. “I hate that… It’s so stupid."

After a series of political differences with Donald Trump, Joe Rogan has declared himself 'politically homeless.' The Joe Rogan Experience/ YouTube

The remarks are a striking shift for Rogan, 58, who endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election and had often aligned himself with the president’s messaging. But his latest comments suggest that support has all but collapsed.

Instead, Rogan framed himself as politically adrift—someone whose views no longer fit neatly into either party.

Comparing party loyalty to sports rivalries, he argued that voters are pushed to blindly back one side over the other.

“It’s like the Dolphins versus the Raiders,” he said. “You just pick a f---ing team, and your team rules and the other team sucks.”

That mindset, he argued, discourages nuance and locks people into ideological corners.

After endorsing Trump's presidential run in 2024, Joe Rogan attended the president's inauguration. The podcaster has since broken with Trump. SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

“Two-party systems are inherently flawed,” Rogan said. “There’s no f---ing way that one side is going to represent you entirely.”

The conversation also took a surprising turn when Rogan praised Democratic former President Bill Clinton, 79, calling him “one of the greatest presidents of all time for sure” and citing economic gains during his administration. He contrasted that era with the ballooning $39 trillion national debt under the Trump administration.

Not all of Trump’s loyalists were thrilled by Rogan’s latest deviation. His fresh rebuke of MAGA quickly drew backlash online, with one pro-Trump user lashing out at Rogan, calling him part of “low IQ, POS, gaslighting losers.”

Still, Rogan’s political identity has long been fluid. Before backing Trump, 79, he frequently described himself as socially liberal and fiscally conservative—a stance echoed by his guest, Arsenio Hall, 70, who joked that he was a “Republicrat.”

Comedian Arsenio Hall agreed with Rogan on defying party lines, labeling himself a 'Republicrat.' The Joe Rogan Experience/ YouTube

Rogan’s latest comments come after months of increasingly sharp criticism of Trump’s policies.

The first cracks appeared in December, when Rogan slammed Trump’s mass deportation plans as “crazy” and an “overcorrection.”

He doubled down in January, criticizing federal agents’ killing of 37-year-old U.S. citizens Alex Jeffrey Pretti and Renee Nicole Good—both labeled “domestic terrorists” by the administration.

Protests erupted following the killing of U.S. citizens Alex Jeffrey Pretti and Renee Nicole Good against President Donald Trump's federal agents surge in Minnesota. Tim Evans/REUTERS

Rogan also questioned the timing of federal immigration raids in Minneapolis, suggesting they were designed to divert attention from the Justice Department’s release of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly reference Trump more than a million times.

But the breaking point appeared to come on Wednesday, when Rogan tore into Trump over escalating tensions with Iran—accusing the president of betraying his own base.

He went a step further, floating a more cynical theory about what was really driving the war push.

A man stands near a damaged building at the site of an Israeli strike carried out in Tallet El Khayat in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 9, 2026. Raghed Waked/REUTERS

“Look, the Epstein files come out—we go to war with Iran,” Rogan said. “It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.”

He also took aim at Trump’s age during a March podcast episode, speculating that the 79-year-old president’s looming mortality could be impairing his decisions.

“He’s only got 10, maybe 10 years left,” Rogan said, suggesting that mindset could be driving riskier decisions.