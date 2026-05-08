MAGA Rep, 61, Makes NSFW Statement While Talking About UFOs

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett decided to make an inappropriate joke while talking about aliens on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday.

While discussing classified intelligence he’s allegedly received surrounding extraterrestrial life and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), Burchett, 61, told host Joe Rogan that he felt like an informant.

“It’s interesting. I had that Deep Throat moment, you know, the—not the porn version," the Tennessee congressman said, stammering with a smirk. “The, the, the, the, um, Richard Nixon moment, you know.”

Burchett, referring to the pseudonym of Mark Felt, the former FBI deputy director who helped uncover the Watergate scandal, wanted to assure Rogan that he wasn’t talking about the sexual act.

The Carhartt-jacket-wearing congressman is calling for "full disclosure" on aliens. Tom Williams/Getty Images

“Right,” Rogan, 58, replied, chuckling.

The Tennessee lawmaker has been the most extraterrestrially focused member of Congress, warning that the briefings he’s witnessed on alien life would deeply unsettle the American public if they were released.

“I’ve been briefed by about every alphabet agency there is. And I’ll just say this,” Burchett told Newsmax last month. “If they were to release the things that I’ve seen, you’d be up at night, worrying about, think about this stuff.”

“The only thing that ties them together is that they worked on things that are dealing with outer space, whether it’s UFOs or nuclear secrets or what have you,” he added. “But I think we need full disclosure.”

President Donald Trump, 79, said last month that a “process is well underway” for releasing government files pertaining to UFOs and extraterrestrials.

“I recently directed the Secretary of War... to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena, and I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people—you’re really into that," Trump told a Turning Point USA crowd in Arizona.

Trump foreshadowed the release of a new batch of UFO files at a Turning Point USA event. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“We found many very interesting documents, I must say,” he continued. “And the first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomenon is correct.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also said that the government would be “publicly releasing this information very soon,” during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Hang Out podcast earlier this week.