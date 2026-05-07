Newsom Nominates Trump for ‘Important Off World Endeavor’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President Donald Trump as far away from America as possible.

The president’s Democratic nemesis nominated Trump, 79, to be Earth’s hypothetical emissary to possible extraterrestrial visitors in a post on X on Wednesday.

“WE, THE PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA, FORMALLY NOMINATE TRUMP FOR THIS IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR,” Newsom, 58, wrote in response to a TMZ headline about President Barack Obama’s joking suggestion to volunteer himself to welcome aliens to the planet.

Newsom suggested Trump for the honor of being Earth's off-world planetary diplomat. Gov. Gavin Newsom/X

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Obama, 64, appeared in an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published on Wednesday, where he said he would make a “good emissary for the planet.”

“I feel I’ve got a diverse background, some experience in statecraft and diplomacy. I’m friendly,” he told host Stephen Colbert. “So, I actually think... I could do a pretty good job.”

Obama talked about aliens with Stephen Colbert. Screenshot/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Trump administration has teased the idea of releasing government files pertaining to UFOs and extraterrestrials, with the president telling a Turning Point USA crowd in Arizona last month that the “process is well underway.”

“I recently directed the Secretary of War... to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena, and I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people—you’re really into that," he said.

Trump foreshadowed the release of a new batch of UFO files at a Turning Point USA event. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“We found many very interesting documents, I must say,” he continued. “And the first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomenon is correct.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has also confirmed that the administration has diverted resources to investigating alien life, despite Trump’s $25 billion war on Iran and rising cost-of-living concerns among the general population.

“[Trump] stood up an interagency process with the Department of War leading that effort to get out the documentation related to everything that you’re talking about, not just from the FBI, from the IC and everywhere else,” Patel, 46, told Sean Hannity on Tuesday’s episode of the Fox News personality’s Hang Out podcast.

“They’re going to be publicly releasing this information very soon,” he added. “We are all for it.”

Sean Hannity interviews Kash Patel. screen grab

Newsom bashed the president on social media earlier on Wednesday as well, making fun of a bizarre tangent he went on during a speech at Wednesday’s Military Mother’s Day event at the White House.

“Drug traffic coming into our country is way down. And by sea—by sea, by ocean, by the water, you know," Trump said during the event.

“A lot of people say, ‘What do you mean by sea?’” he added. “I said, see, like vision? No. It’s sea. S-E-A.”