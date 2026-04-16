Boebert Reveals Bonkers Reason She Won’t Meet Royal Family

Right-wing firebrand Lauren Boebert revealed a bonkers reason why she won’t meet King Charles III during his visit to the United States later this month.

Speaking to reporters, the Colorado congresswoman said she’ll be avoiding the English king during his four-day visit—because of patriotism.

Reporter: Do you think it’s appropriate for King George to meet with members?



Boebert: I wouldn’t meet with him.



Reporter: Why not?



Boebert: 1776. I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family. I am an American first. pic.twitter.com/YkfdbnvzmW — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2026

When asked by a reporter in an apparent flub why she wouldn’t meet “King George,” Boebert replied: “1776,” the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

"I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family," she said. Screenshot/MediasTo/Screenshot/MeidasTouch

“I have nothing to do with King George or the royal family,” the GOP lawmaker said, echoing the reporter’s mistake of confusing King Charles with King George, the British monarch during the Revolutionary War.

Boebert later poked fun at the flub, writing on X: “The only King George I recognize already got expelled from this place,” seemingly referring to former congressman and convicted felon George Santos. A representative for Boebert was not immediately available for comment.

Boebert responded to the clip in a post on X. Screenshot//X

King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in the United States on April 27 to mark the country’s 250th anniversary of independence.

The king will touchdown in D.C., where he will deliver a speech to Congress, according to the New York Times. The British monarch will be the second royal to ever do so. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first in 1991.

When asked if she would attend his address, Boebert replied: “Probably not.”

After a pause, she added, “I mean maybe I’ll show up, I don’t know.”

The king’s trip will also include a state dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump, who has referred to the 77-year-old as “a friend of mine.”

Boebert, a 39-year-old grandmother, also had some choice words for her two former colleagues—Democrat Eric Swalwell and Republican Tony Gonzales—who resigned this week over sexual misconduct allegations.

Rep. Tony Gonzales confessed to having an affair with an aide who died by suicide. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Swalwell dropped out of the California governor's race. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Yeah, go to church, find Jesus. Like, I mean, why is everybody so horny here?” a Boebert, who made headlines in 2023 for getting handsy with her date and vaping during a performance of Beetlejuice.

After being escorted out of the Denver theater that September, Boebert only pleaded “guilty to laughing and singing too loud.” It was only after Channel 9, a Denver station, obtained and published surveillance footage showing the full extent of her disruptive behavior that she “owned up” to it.

Boebert, alongside several other MAGA’s leading ladies in Congress, has been vocal about her outrage regarding the string of sex scandals plaguing Capitol Hill in recent months.

“RESIGN!” the Colorado congresswoman wrote on X in February, tagging Gonzales.

The Trump-endorsed congressman resigned after a series of newly released messages between him and his one-time regional district director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, revealed the MAGA Texan pushed for a “sexy” picture and then sent a series of sexually explicit texts despite her warning he was going “too far.”