Texts Reveal ‘Predator’ MAGA Rep’s Sordid Requests of Aide: ‘Too Far Boss’

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales pressured an aide to send him a “sexy pic” and asked her favorite sexual position despite her protests that he was taking things “too far,” new messages reveal.

Texts released Monday provide new insight into the affair between Gonzales, 45, a married father of six, and his one-time regional district director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, 35, a married mother of an eight-year-old boy.

Facebook/Getty Images

Santos-Aviles took her own life in September after her husband, Adrian Aviles, learned of her affair with her boss. Now, the widower is going public with his late wife’s texts to fire back at Gonzales, who has tried to dismiss the horrific situation as “blackmail” meant to unseat him.

A text thread shared with the San Antonio Express-News shows that Gonzales texted Santos-Aviles just after midnight on May 9, 2024: “Send me a sexy pic.”

Santos-Aviles responded that she was having a rough week and “you don’t really want a hot picture of me.”

Santos-Aviles posted this image of her outside the U.S. Capitol in 2022. Facebook / Regina Santos Aviles

That did not dissuade Gonzales, who wrote back, ”Yes I do,” and “Hurry.”

Santos-Aviles still refused: “No, I just don’t like taking pictures of myself.”

“I’m just such a visual person,” Gonzales answered.

The congressman continued to press Santos-Aviles to sext him, the Express-News reports. He asked her what her favorite sexual position was, described one he wanted to try with her, and, even after her initial refusal and warning that “this is going too far boss,” still asked, “What do you like?”

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, 45, is a married father of six. Facebook/Team Tony

The local newspaper omitted some of the text chain’s more graphic details, but notes Gonzales went on to share a “description of a sex act.”

Santos-Aviles responded, “Never.” A minute later, she texted, “This is too far Tony.”

Next, the two scheduled a private meeting at a “cute place,” reports the Express-News. They agreed to meet around check-in time.

Adrian Aviles, 40, and Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, 35. The couple, who share an eight-year-old son, separated after Aviles learned of his wife’s affair with her boss, Rep. Tony Gonzales. Facebook

Aviles told the Express-News that the two shared more graphic messages, but he withheld them because he did not want his son to see them someday. He told the Express-News that his wife’s relationship with Gonzales was “very sexual” and that it had blown up their marriage.

“I said the truth would come to light when it’s time, and the time is now,” Aviles, 40, told the Express News. “Tony abused his power. He should have held himself to a higher standard as a congressional leader.”

He added, “He talks with two tongues. The Bible says to stay away from people who talk with two tongues. I hope that Tony will stand up and be accountable for his actions.”

Santos-Aviles self-immolated outside her home in Uvalde, Texas, in September, a year after her husband learned of her affair and after she had been ostracized by Gonzales’ staff at work, alleges an attorney for Aviles.

Santos-Aviles did not have a college degree and began working for Gonzales in 2021. A former aide to Gonzales alleged that the politician did “nothing” when he was informed of Santos-Aviles’ declining mental state.

Since the shock suicide, Gonzales has gone to great lengths to dodge and ignore any claims of an affair between him and Santos-Aviles. He has outright said any suggestion of a relationship was untrue.

“I’m releasing [their texts] now because I don’t want to be called a liar and don’t want her to be called a liar,” Aviles told the Express-News. “I also want to show proof to everybody the type of person that he is. He’s a predator. He took advantage of a very vulnerable woman.”

Gonzales’ response to the scandal has been brutally ratioed on social media by critics and his GOP opponent, Brandon Herrera, a 30-year-old gun-nut YouTuber who came within 324 votes of defeating the three-term congressman in a 2024 Republican primary runoff.

The most recent instance occurred at 2:46 a.m. CST on Sunday.

“During my six years in Congress not a single formal complaint has been levied against my office,” Gonzales posted to X. “Now days away from an election, coordinated political attacks reign in. IT WONT WORK. Half way through early voting and the intensity resides w/ TG voters. I’d rather be us than them.”

Republican Brandon Herrera has brutally mocked Tony Gonzales’ response to reports of his affair with a former staffer who took her own life. X

The lawmaker, who represents border cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a chunk of the Texas Hill Country, and a sliver of San Antonio, received just 123 likes on his rant. His opponent’s response pulled in 7,600.

“I’m still stuck on my Congressman drunk tweeting a certified crash-out at 3am,” Herrera, who has demanded that Gonzales resign, posted. “But no, to be clear, I would not rather be a burnout sex pest who is about to get fired.”