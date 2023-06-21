Lauren Boebert Takes Another Crack at Impeaching Joe Biden
DRASTIC ACTION
Rep. Lauren Boebert on Tuesday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, citing his handling of immigration on the southern border. “President Biden’s negligence of duty has resulted in the surrender of operational control of the border to the complete and total control of foreign criminal cartels putting the lives of American citizens in jeopardy,” the Colorado Republican said on the House floor. Boebert, who made an unsuccessful bid to impeach Biden in 2021, tweeted that she was bringing her latest attempt “in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable.” Democrats on Tuesday said they will move to table the resolution to effectively block a vote that, if passed, would impeach Biden.