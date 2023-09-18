Boebert’s ‘Unfaithful’ Ex Wants You to Forgive Her ‘Beetlejuice’ Gropefest

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has found an unlikely supporter after she was taken to town for acting like a total ass during a local stage production of Beetlejuice: her unfaithful ex-husband.

In a lengthy, groveling statement sent to The Daily Beast on Monday, and addressed to “the people of Colorado’s 3rd District and across the nation,” Jayson Boebert appeared to suggest his ex-wife’s boorish behavior was the by-product of a painful divorce caused by his infidelity.

“Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long,” his open letter began.

Boebert was kicked out of the Denver musical earlier this month after vaping in front of a pregnant audience member, groping her new beau in full view of kids, dancing and singing obnoxiously, using flash photography, and then flipping off a staff member who escorted her out of the venue.

She later claimed she wasn’t vaping—then admitted she was when surveillance footage showed otherwise.

But Jayson asked the public to show “grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season,” adding that the recent attacks directed towards her were partly his fault because he “broke her down.”

He admitted publicly for the first time that had been unfaithful “in so many ways,” while Boebert had simply been “an exceptional wife, mother and now grandmother” whose strengths “were always used to cover my weaknesses.”

“This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth,” he said. “Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root.”

Jayson went on to tell his ex that he had been working to rebuild trust between them, and to beg the public to forgive her.

Asked for comment on Jayson’s statement, Boebert told The Daily Beast on Monday, “I am appreciative to hear of Jayson’s sincere comments. This is a new season for us both grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all.”

Boebert, who has repeatedly spoken of the importance of “family values” in her short political career, while also accusing members of the LGBTQ community of acting inappropriately in front of kids, filed for divorce in May after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Read Jayson Boebert’s full statement, which was also posted to his Facebook, below:

To the people of Colorado’s 3rd District and across the nation,

I am writing to address the deep concerns circulating. Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long.

I want to start out by acknowledging that Lauren has always been an exceptional wife, mother and now grandmother. She has provided me with love, support, and honored me through every misstep. Her strengths were always used to cover my weaknesses. Throughout our 20 years together, she has been my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Her unwavering commitment to our family has been truly admirable, and I am devastated by the pain I have caused her.

I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart.

This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for. It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what’s said about our family is untrue. Another battle we have faced together for too long. Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root.

The hurt I caused Lauren was not only significant but also something she carried within her, burying it deep inside, while continuing to love people and our country fearlessly with a smile each day. Since our separation, I have embarked on a journey of self-reflection and personal growth. I have come to understand the importance of honesty and loyalty, and. I am committed to becoming a better man, one who can fully appreciate and reciprocate the love and kindness that has been demonstrated to me.

Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you. You are the hardest working I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don’t deserve this.

I am asking for you all to show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season. She deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust. I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.