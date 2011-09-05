Lauren Bush, David Lauren Marry

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
As was said in Wedding Crashers, two of the great American families are united, and they can finally challenge the Klingons for interstellar domination. Lauren Bush, niece of former president George W. Bush, and David Lauren, son of Polo master Ralph Lauren, were married Sunday on a 17,000-acre ranch in Colorado. There’s something strange and funny going on with names in this family, as the ranch is called Double RL Ranch, after Ralph and wife Ricky Lauren. And although ridiculous conclusions are always being drawn about people with two first names, how about folks with the same first and last name? The bride will henceforth be known as Lauren Bush-Lauren.