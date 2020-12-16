Lauren Daigle Cut From NYE Special After Singing at Anti-Lockdown Rally

Read it at WDSU
Christian singer Lauren Daigle was cut from the New Orleans section of the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve program after participating in an anti-lockdown rally. She performed last week at a “Let Us Worship” demonstration in the Big Easy without a permit to do so, prompting New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to advocate for Daigle’s removal from the special put on by Dick Clark Productions. Cantrell wrote, “This is not who we are, and she cannot be allowed to represent New Orleans or the people she willfully endangered.” Daigle has not yet commented on the situation.