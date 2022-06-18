Star Couple’s Shock Split After 10 Years Together
SEPARATE WAYS
Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham, 55, has revealed she has split up with her partner of 10 years, Six Feet Under actor Peter Krause, 56. A rep for Graham told People that the pair “quietly ended their relationship last year.” The actors first met in 1995 when they both had roles in the sitcom Caroline in the City but didn’t become a couple until they starred as siblings on the TV show Parenthood from 2010 to 2015. Graham told Redbook in 2010 that the pair were not your average Hollywood couple. “Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” she said. “I’ve also been really protective of it because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.” Graham told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2021 that the COVID pandemic had been difficult on the couple as she had been shooting The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver and couldn’t “come and go” easily. She said she felt like an outsider when she returned home to find Krause and his 20-year-old son, Roman, (with ex-girlfriend Christine King) had “really bonded”. “The re-entry was more difficult,” she said. “It was more like they were the married couple, and I was the person who… they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore.’ They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen.’”