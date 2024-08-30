Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Just Loved Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
BINGE WATCHERS
What have Amazon co-founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, been binge-watching lately? Mostly stuff that’s not on Amazon Prime, according to Sánchez. The former news anchor, who began dating the world’s second richest man in 2019, told People magazine of the couple’s life at home in Los Angeles and Miami, “My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night.” She listed off their current faves as Baby Reindeer, Fallout, Presumed Innocent, and Severance. Only one of those, as it happens, is a production of Amazon Prime Video, the flagship streaming service of the $1.8 trillion e-commerce giant Bezos co-founded in 1994. British black comedy Baby Reindeer is a production of Netflix, the market-leading streaming service and arguably Prime Video’s top rival. Legal thriller Presumed Innocent and sci-fi thriller Severance are both on Apple TV+. Video game adaptation Fallout is the only Prime show on Sánchez and Bezos’ list.