Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Make a Splash With Mykonos Yacht Trip: Report
ISLAND GETAWAY
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez have been spotted living it up on the Greek island of Mykonos, according to a report, arriving in seriously luxurious style. A source told Page Six that helicopter pilot Sánchez was seen flying a chopper “on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats and other water toys.” The source also said that Bezos is “keeping the super big boat they live on” on a side of the island where there’s “less wind.” That would be his superyacht Koru, a colossal triple-masted schooner stretching over 400 feet in length, which cost a reported $500 million to build. The couple, who recently celebrated Sánchez’s son’s college graduation, has been photographed out and about together in the streets of Mykonos and they’ve also reportedly dined with Bezos’ son, Preston, around 100 miles away on the island of Hydra.