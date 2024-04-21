Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Will Reportedly Attend the Met Gala
DRESS TO IMPRESS
Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are expected to attend the ultimate who’s-who of the American elite, the Met Gala, according to Page Six. The uber-powerful couple has reportedly been courted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and have agreed to strut down the iconic red-carpet event next month. The gala will take place on May 6, and celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Guests at the gala, including the billionaire Amazon founder who oversaw alleged human rights abuses and his bride-to-be, will be expected to dress to the theme: “The Garden of Time.” Earlier this week, celebrities came to the aid of Sanchez after restaurateur Keith McNally made a dig at the former news anchor.