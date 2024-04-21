CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Will Reportedly Attend the Met Gala

    DRESS TO IMPRESS

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and actress Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2024.

    Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

    Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are expected to attend the ultimate who’s-who of the American elite, the Met Gala, according to Page Six. The uber-powerful couple has reportedly been courted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and have agreed to strut down the iconic red-carpet event next month. The gala will take place on May 6, and celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Guests at the gala, including the billionaire Amazon founder who oversaw alleged human rights abuses and his bride-to-be, will be expected to dress to the theme: “The Garden of Time.” Earlier this week, celebrities came to the aid of Sanchez after restaurateur Keith McNally made a dig at the former news anchor.

    Read it at Page Six