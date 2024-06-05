Lauren Sánchez Got All Emotional in Speech Celebrating Son Nikko’s Graduation
‘I AM SO PROUD’
Lauren Sánchez celebrated her son Nikko’s college graduation by sharing a series of pictures of her proudly posing with him on Instagram on Tuesday. The montage also included a brief clip of a speech she made paying tribute to his success. “I’m super excited to see, like, what this next chapter in your life is gonna be, and I know it’s gonna be amazing,” Sánchez says in the footage. With her voice breaking, she adds: “I am so proud of you—you have no idea how proud I am of you.” “I couldn’t help but get emotional,” she wrote in a caption on the post. The pictures she included in the montage showed her with Nikko in his cap and gown alongside others including her NFL footballer ex Tony Gonzalez—Nikko’s father—and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos. Gonzalez’s wife, October “Tobie” Gonzalez, also shared a celebratory Instagram post, writing: “What a time we had celebrating Nikko’s Graduation! We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are Nikko.”