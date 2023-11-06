Lauryn Hill Defends Her Tardiness, Says Fans Should Feel ‘Lucky’
‘SHE’S LATE A LOT’
Lauryn Hill took the stage over the weekend and defended herself against a well-earned reputation of being tardy to her own shows, along with a spate of recent canceled appearances, telling fans, “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night.” The ex-Fugees star cited vocal injuries for rescheduling an Oct. 22 concert in Philadelphia and another on Oct. 30 in Fort Wort, Texas, during her current North American tour, which celebrates 25 years of her iconic solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. While on stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, Hill told the crowd, “They say, ‘she’s late a lot.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night. I don’t do it because they let me do it, I do it because I stand here in the name of God,” she continued. “God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support, when the album sold so many records and no-one showed up and said ‘hey, would you like to make another one? So I went around the world and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we’re the survivors. We’re not just the survivors, we’re the thrivers.”