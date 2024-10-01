Lauryn Hill Sued by Fugees Bandmate Over Tour Cancellation
‘INSATIABLE EGO’
Lauryn Hill’s Fugees bandmate is suing her for fraud following the singer’s sudden cancellation of the last half of their reunion tour in August. Pras Michél, one of three Fugees alongside Hill and Wyclef Jean, accused Hill of exploiting the band for her own solo career, according to Variety. In the suit, Michél accuses Hill of “fraud in the inducement, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, accounting and refusal to permit an audit.” The suit states that Hill “realized that the only chance for her to perform at arena size venues and feed her insatiable ego would be to reunite with Michél and Jean and bill the 25th anniversary tour as a ‘Fugees’ tour.” Michél also claims Hill squandered the tour’s budget on “unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses.” According to Michél, Hill also “tarnished the Fugees brand” with her “narcissistic tendencies.” Hill blamed the canceled tour dates on low ticket sales due to the “the media’s penchant for sensationalism.” Michél also expressed his grievances about the canceled tour in August with a diss track, in which he rapped, “she made the mess.”