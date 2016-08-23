‘Law & Order’ Star Steven Hill Dead at 94

CHEAT SHEET
Steven Hill, the actor best known for his role as New York District Attorney Adam Schiff on NBC’s Law & Order, passed away Tuesday at the age of 94. The late actor‘s wife Rachel confirmed his passing at a New York City hospital but did not specify the cause of death. Hill played Schiff for ten years and was the longest-serving member of the original cast, which also included his late co-star Jerry Orbach. Decades earlier, he famously portrayed Dan Briggs in the first season of CBS TV series Mission: Impossible from 1966-67.