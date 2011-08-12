Law Students Sue Their Schools

Maybe they'll get their tuition's worth after all. Lawsuits were filed against Michigan's Thomas Cooley Law School and New York Law School. The lawsuits, which seek class-action status, allege that the schools inflated their post-graduate job prospects by advertising the percentage of graduates who get any kind of job within nine months of graduation—even jobs that don't have anything to do with the law. Meanwhile Cooley has filed a lawsuit against Kurzon Strauss. the firm representing the plaintiffs, for posting ads on Craigslist and Facebook that it says are defamatory. Kurzon Strauss says the ads were part of the firm's investigation. The plaintiffs seek "to remedy a systemic, ongoing fraud that is ubiquitous in the legal education industry and threatens to leave a generation of law students in dire financial straits," according the lawsuits.
