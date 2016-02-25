Lawmaker Calls for Cruz or Rubio to Quit

Rep. Trent Franks called on Republican lawmakers to sign a letter asking either Sen. Marco Rubio or Sen. Ted Cruz to drop out of the presidential race in order to defeat frontrunner Donald Trump. The Arizona Republican sent a letter Wednesday evening that argues one candidate should continue his campaign while the other would be named as a vice-presidential candidate. “The laws of mathematics will not be repealed in this election cycle,” the letter reads. “The mathematics in this equation are clear to the reasoned mind: The two of you can unite and win together or remain apart and fail together.”