Lawmakers Brawl After Congress Debate Gets Heated

A chaotic scene in a legislative session was caught on camera Monday after a shouting match escalated into shoving and hair-pulling between lawmakers. The clash unfolded in Mexico City’s Congress as opposition PAN legislators occupied the dais to protest a proposal by the ruling Morena Party to close the capital’s transparency body, Fox News reported. Colleagues piled in to separate the women at the center of the scuffle. Both parties later denounced the violence and blamed the other side. “What worries us a lot is how the opposition is systematically resorting to violence instead of arguments, in the absence of being able to debate,” said Paulo Garcia, a spokesman for the Moreno Party. The fracas follows another ugly scene in the country’s parliament on Aug. 27, when a Senate clash ended with threats of violence. Senate president Gerardo Fernández Noroña said opposition leader Alejandro Moreno grabbed him during a livestream and vowed to “beat the s--t out of” him.

Fox News