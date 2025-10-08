Lawmakers in Furious Spat as Shutdown Tensions Boil Over

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and GOP Rep. Mike Lawler threw down on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The clash came after the New York Republican waited around to confront the Democratic leader outside his press conference.

Lawler demanded Jeffries sign on to his temporary extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, as health care premiums are expected to skyrocket at the end of the year.

Democrats have been calling for Republicans to include a permanent extension in the short-term spending bill, but GOP leaders rejected it, leading to the standoff and shutdown.

Lawler asked Jeffries why he didn’t sign onto a bipartisan bill with a one-year extension as he walked out.

“Did you get permission from your boss?” Jeffries shot back. “Did your boss Donald Trump give you permission?”

Rep. Mike Lawler confronted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about his one-year extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits outside this press conference on October 8, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The exchange quickly escalated as the pair spoke over each other. Lawler insisted Trump was not his boss, to which Jeffries spat back, “Yes, he is.”

The GOP congressman accused the minority leader of voting to shut down the government after insisting for years that it be kept open.

“You’re making a show of this to make yourself relevant,” Jeffries responded. “You are embarrassing yourself right now.”

“The only embarrassment here is you,” the GOP congressman fired back.

Jeffries and Lawler continued to squabble with the minority leader pressing Lawler over voting for Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” bill, which cut Medicaid. Lawler insisted he voted to give New Yorkers a tax cut.

“You’re not going to talk to me and talk over me because you don’t want to hear what I have to say,” Jeffries said, raising his voice. “So why don’t you just keep your mouth shut?”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Rep. Mike Lawler that he was embarrassing himself after the GOP lawmaker confronted him outside his press conference on October 8, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Jeffries accused Lawler of voting for massive tax breaks for his billionaire donors while Lawler held up a copy of his ACA subsidies extension bill and argued Jeffries could sign on.

“You voted for the one big ugly bill, a permanent extension of massive tax breaks for your billionaire donors,” Jeffries said, pointing his finger in Lawler’s face. “So they can get a permanent extension, but working class Americans can’t? Is that right?”

Democrats have been calling for a permanent extension of the ACA subsidies.

The New York Republican claimed 90 percent of Americans take the standard deduction and said that if the minority leader had his way with the Trump tax law, it would be cut in half, leading to a massive tax increase all across the U.S.

The House has been in recess for a second week after Speaker Mike Johnson sent members home. They haven’t held a vote since mid-September.

Johnson said it is up to the Senate to vote to end the shutdown and that House Republicans did their job. He has refused to even discuss the health care subsidies while the government is in a shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not talk about health care until the government shutdown ended but has not signaled support for extending the ACA tax credits while Democrats are demanding it be addressed in the legislation to end the shutdown. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats have held a series of press conferences on the Hill, demanding Republicans return, but most members remain in their districts.

Jeffries went on to question Lawler about the whereabouts of his GOP colleagues, as Lawler reiterated his push for Jeffries to sign onto his legislation.

As the two bickered in the hall, a crowd of reporters stood around taking videos of the chest-to-chest exchange.

The minority leader again raised the question of whether Trump was on board and accused Lawler of not working in the best interest of the American people.

“I work for the people of my district,” the GOP lawmaker said.

“Mike, you’re embarrassing yourself right now,” Jeffries repeated as Lawler touted voting for the House bill to temporarily fund the government.

“Leader, with all due respect, you’re the one, you’re the one who actually voted to shut the government down,” Lawler said with a smug look.

Jeffries pointed out that Republicans control the House, Senate and presidency.

“Are you trying to elevate yourself because you’re afraid you’re going to lose the election?” Jeffries asked.

“No, I’m not going to lose reelection,” Lawler, who represents New York’s 17th district, said. “You spent $42 million last cycle. You didn’t do that great.”

Jeffries countered as to why Lawler was not running for governor. He responded that he actually enjoyed doing his job.

“You enjoy embarrassing yourself?” Jeffries asked. “You enjoy being a lapdog to Donald Trump?”

The minority leader also asked if Johnson had sent him after the Speaker rejected Jeffries’ challenge to a debate.

“My constituents are suffering as a result of your ridiculous ploy,” Lawler insisted.

He then went on to challenge Jeffries to endorse Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York.

“You’re a complete and total embarrassment right now,” Jeffries said without addressing his question.

“Why is that because you don’t want to answer the question?” Lawler cut in.

“Is this supposed to be a video for your failed reelection? Is that what’s going on right now?” Jeffries asked.

When Lawler kept pressing Jeffries about Mamdani, the minority leader cut in that he did not answer to him.

Jeffries got right in the congressman’s face as he accused Lawler of bringing him “phony” bills that GOP leaders would not even bring to the floor for a vote.

Jeffries blasted Lawler for coming to him with a bill with just 11 Republicans. The GOP lawmaker shot back that Jeffries could get his whole Democratic conference on board if he wanted.

“Bro, do you understand math?” Jeffries asked. “Are you mathematically challenged?”

“No, I think you are,” Lawler responded, noting there were 215 Democrats who could sign on.

“I’ve indulged you. I’ve given you your 15 minutes of fame. You’re a complete and total embarrassment. You’re embarrassing yourself and your district right now and you’re going down to the feed next year,” Jeffries said before walking away.

Hakeem Jeffries melted down after I confronted him about shutting down the government and refusing to sign on to a clean extension of the ACA subsidies for one year. Oh, and he wouldn’t condemn @ZohranKMamdani blaming the Jews for October 7th! https://t.co/pzClHxG3Ne — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 8, 2025

After the heated exchange that lasted about five minutes, Lawler took to social media to repost a video of their confrontation.

“After not being allowed into Hakeem Jeffries’ press conference, I confronted him as to why he voted no on a clean CR to keep the government open for the American people and refuses to engage in bipartisan negotiations to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” the GOP congressman wrote.

He continued to try and pick a fight with Jeffries on social media while also fundraising off his exchange.

“Even with the Government shut down, look what Mike is doing,” the appeal read. “He is still in Washington, DC for YOU!”