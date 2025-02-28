Media

Lawrence O’Donnell Recaps Trump’s Week of Humiliation

'SEEN AROUND THE WORLD'

While hosting the British prime minister, Trump proved “how relentlessly uneducable he is,” the MSNBC anchor said.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepens Mystery
Josh Fiallo
TrumplandTrump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsChilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsMAGA Melts Down Over ‘Complete Disappointment’ Epstein Docs Release
Josh Fiallo
exclusiveStaff Flee House’s ‘Nightmare’ MAGA Assassinations Hunter
Juliegrace Brufke