Lawsuit Claims Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old

A former model claims in an amended lawsuit that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in New York when she was 16-years-old, Page Six reports. According to the amended federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan Wednesday, an unnamed woman alleges she met Weinstein for a business lunch in 2002 when he took her to his apartment in SoHo. “…Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” the suit reads. “Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him.” The court papers then go on to allege that Weinstein “forcibly” took the aspiring actress’ hand and made “her touch and massage his penis.”
The woman claimed the incident occurred three days after they first met at a party for her modeling agency. The suit also alleges that Weinstein “ensured she never received work” after the model repeatedly refused to have sex with him. She is reportedly the 10th victim to join the class-action lawsuit, which accuses Weinstein, the Weinstein Company, and Miramax of “assault, battery, and racketeering.”