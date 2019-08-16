CHEAT SHEET
YIKES
Lawsuit: Faye Dunaway Called Assistant ‘a Little Homosexual Boy’
Actress Faye Dunaway allegedly called her ex-personal assistant “a little homosexual boy” and subjected him to “abusive demeaning tirades,” according to a lawsuit filed by the ousted assistant. Page Six reports that Michael Rocha worked on “Tea at Five,” a broadway-bound production which then featured Dunaway, and was tasked with running personal errands for the actress. Rocha claims Dunaway “regularly and relentlessly” hurled tirades at him and poked fun at his sexual orientation to “demean and humiliate him at work.” In addition to calling him “a little homosexual,” Rocha said Dunaway also referred to other workers as “little gay people.” Rocha claims he reported the alleged abuse to the play’s management, but was dismissed two weeks later and told Dunaway was not “comfortable” working with him. Dunaway was fired from the production after reportedly slapping the crew while they were trying to put a wig on her. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.