Lawsuit: ICE Agent Repeatedly Raped Migrant for Seven Years
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent allegedly threatened to deport a Honduran woman and her family if she didn't have sex with him, and proceeded to repeatedly rape the woman over the course of seven years, according to a new lawsuit. The Associated Press reports that a Connecticut woman identified only as Jane Doe in the suit claims she first met former ICE agent Wilfredo Rodriguez in 2006, when her brother was arrested for illegally entering the U.S. She said Rodriguez told her she would have to act as an informant for the agency to avoid being deported. The lawsuit alleges Rodriguez then raped the woman at gunpoint in 2007, and the rapes continued as often as four times a week, with Rodriguez allegedly threatening her and her family.
She claims she became pregnant by Rodriguez in 2007, then again in 2009, and another time in 2013—getting abortions each time funded by Rodriguez. According to the lawsuit, she attempted to kill herself four times. In 2014, Rodriguez allegedly told the woman that he would be leaving the agency—but said she needed to keep quiet about what happened or else “she and her family would pay.” ICE confirmed that Rodriguez no longer worked for the agency, but declined to comment further. The woman is reportedly suing both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security and seeking $10 million in damages.