    Lawyer: Accused Leaker Reality Winner to Plead Not Guilty

    Reality Winner/Social Media via Reuters

    Reality Winner, the government contractor who stands accused of leaking a top-secret NSA document about Russian hacking to journalists, will plead not guilty, her lawyer told NPR. Her attorney, Titus Nichols, added that Winner hopes to be released Thursday on bond. The document was published on Monday by The Intercept, and investigators said they tracked down Winner as the leaker. Nichols did not confirm whether Winner was the online news outlet’s source, telling NPR: “As far as concrete proof, we’re just not at that stage, yet.”

