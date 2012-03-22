Lawyer: Dismiss Sandusky Charges

CHEAT SHEET
A lawyer for former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky requested that the more than 50 criminal charges lodged against his client be dropped Thursday. The lawyer said charges against the 68-year-old aren’t specific enough and that the statute of limitations has run out on others. Sandusky is alleged to have sexually abused 10 boys over the course of 15 years. The former coach is confined to his home until his trial begins sometime in May. Prosecutors are expected to respond before the judge schedules oral arguments over Sandusky’s request.