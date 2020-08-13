Lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s Family: We Expect Charges ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’
‘BIGGER THAN BREONNA’
Five months after the police killing of Kentucky EMT worker Breonna Taylor, her mother on Thursday stressed justice for the 26-year-old is necessary to “bridge the gaps between us and police.” Taylor was asleep when she was shot eight times in her home on March 13 during a raid. The Louisville Metro Police Department had executed several “no-knock” search warrants looking for a suspected drug dealer who lived in a different part of town. “150 days. 5 months. Every day is still March 15. There is still a lot of work to do. At this point, it’s bigger than Breonna,” Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said at a Thursday press conference. “It’s bigger than just black lives, it’s about bridging the gaps between us and police. It’s about being able to stand up for each other. There definitely should never be another Breonna Taylor. Anywhere. It’s bigger than Breonna.”
The press conference came just one day after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the Taylor family and their legal team chance to express his condolences and stress the investigation is ongoing. But while civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Taylor’s family, calling the meeting a “positive, productive conversation,” he said he still wants charges against the officers involved in the March raid in the next 50 days. “We do expect charges to be filed sooner rather than later for those responsible for the death and the execution of Breonna Taylor,” Crump said. “In our heart, we believe it’s murder but that’s something Attorney General Cameron has to do.”