Lawyer: No Russia on Trump’s Tax Returns*

CHEAT SHEET
A lawyer for President Trump said Friday morning that a review of the president’s income-tax returns from the past 10 years show no “income of any type from Russian sources,” the Associated Press reported. However, the news service added: “with few exceptions.” Trump has refused to release any of his recent tax returns, citing an ongoing IRS audit, among other reasons, and the president’s attorney did not provide access to them Friday. Those exceptions—according to a release from the law firm Morgan Lewis—included income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, a estate in Florida sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008, and an “immaterial” amount possibly sold to Russians through his hotels, golf clubs, or enterprises that would not have been tracked. During a Thursday interview with The Economist, Trump claimed “at some point I’ll release [my returns]. Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them actually. I did a good job.” Trump’s lawyer, as relayed by the AP on Friday, added that “there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. [His returns do] reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.”