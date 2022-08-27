Lawyer Shares ‘Powerful’ Diary Entries Penned by Woman Accusing NFL Rookie of Rape
DISTURBING
The lawyer for a young woman who alleges she was gang raped by NFL player Matt Araiza and other football players at a Halloween party last year has publicly released excerpts purportedly from her diary detailing the alleged attack. “I remember being led to a room where they were all already waiting,” she wrote in one entry, according to photos of the handwritten pages posted on Twitter by lawyer Dan Gilleon. “All I keep replaying in my mind is being face down in a random bed just waiting for it to be over,” she wrote. “I was bloody after. BLOODY. What the hell did they do to me in there???” Gilleon said the diary entries had been written a day after the alleged rape. The woman, who has not been identified, was quoted telling The Los Angeles Times: “They weren’t affected by what they did, and they probably felt like it was something that they would never have to face consequences for. That makes me sick.” Araiza is named in a civil lawsuit over the alleged assault, along with two other former San Diego State University players. An attorney for Araiza has denied the rape allegation and claimed it is a “shakedown.”