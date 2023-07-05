Poll Workers’ Lawyers Bill Rudy Giuliani $89k for Missing Evidence
FAFO
Faced with a potentially costly defamation lawsuit for spreading conspiracy theories about two Georgia poll workers following the 2020 election, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is already facing consequences for refusing to turn over evidence in the case. Following a federal judge’s order sanctioning Giuliani last month—and ordering him to pay legal fees for wasting everyone’s time—the poll workers’ lawyers on Wednesday submitted a legal bill in court totaling $89,172. It's less than half of what they say they normally charge for the time they spent dealing with Giuliani's antics. The final bill is up to U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who previously wrote that Giuliani “arbitrarily limited his search” of an email server and “conducted only an imprecise ‘manual search’ of his text messages,” causing a ten-month delay—only to later surprise the opposing side with another 4,000 pages of evidence. Giuliani was once Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor but is now facing disbarment in the nation’s capital for having “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution” in the service of former President Donald Trump.