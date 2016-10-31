LBJ’s ‘Daisy Girl’ Cuts Ad for Clinton

CHEAT SHEET
The woman who famously appeared as a child in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 attack ad “Daisy” has cut an ad in support of Hillary Clinton, slamming Donald Trump for his remarks on nuclear weapons. “This is me in 1964,” Monique Corzilius Luiz says over footage of her as a child picking flowers in the brutally effective anti-Barry Goldwater ad. “The fear of nuclear that we had as children, I never thought that our children would have to deal with that again,” she continued, while describing Trump’s “really scary” stance on nuclear weaponry. According to Politico, the new “Daisy” ad is expected to air during nightly newscasts in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.