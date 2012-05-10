CHEAT SHEET

    Leader: Greece Must Stay in Euro

    AFP / Getty Images

    Alexis Tsipras, the head of Greece’s Radical Left Coalition, said Thursday that Greece must stay in the euro and that an exit would cause problems for both his country and the whole of Europe. Tsipras, who is struggling to put together a coalition to lead Greece, also argued that the austerity measures put in place by international creditors are far too intense and will eventually destroy the euro if they are not revised. He also warned that stopping European financial assistance to Greece would damage social cohesion in Europe.

