Top Vaccine Candidate Inspires New Hope—and Lots of Questions

Data is finally in from completed small-scale trials of a leading novel coronavirus vaccine, and the news is good. The vaccine candidate, from Massachusetts-based pharma Moderna, produces antibodies.

But there’s a lot of testing left to do, not only for Moderna’s vaccine but also for the five other top vaccine candidates that the U.S. government is backing as part of Operation Warp Speed, the feds’ $13-billion vaccine and therapy push.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.