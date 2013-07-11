Leah Remini Quits Scientology

“I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world. I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support,” actress Leah Remini told People after announcing she’d quit Scientology after three decades. The King of Queens star was one of the religion’s most strident supporters, but was reportedly questioning the leadership of its leader, David Miscavige, and the general human-rights abuses allegedly practiced by the church. Reports claim Remini has recently been forced to undergo interrogation and “thought modification” after questioning the excommunication of some members. Her break leaves her three rungs shy of top spiritual status. So close!
