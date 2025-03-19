Politics

Leak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center

CATS...OUT OF THE BAG

Trump once again suggested he is “the king,” as he pored over his plans to change the cultural hub in Washington, D.C.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

US President Donald Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2025. Trump was appointed chairman of the Kennedy Center on February 12, 2025, as a new board of trustees loyal to the US president brought his aggressive rightwing, anti-"woke" stamp to Washington's premier arts venue. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
JIM WATSON/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young