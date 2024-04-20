Leave Caitlin Alone! Ex-NFL Player Targets Star Again

Antonio Brown just can’t stop posting about Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick this season, blocked Brown on X on Thursday, after he repeatedly posted creepy comments about her body. “Caitlin Clark looks like shе kееps it hairy,” he wrote in one post, which went viral on the platform.

As an avid internet shit-stirrer, Brown shared a screenshot to X, to prove he’d been blocked. “Cracker of the day,” he wrote. “Blocked by Cousin It.”

Since Thursday, however, Brown has posted about Clark on X at least 10 times, making a series of disgusting and lame comments about her body, in an attempt to “wreak havoc on X.”

In one post on Friday, the child-support dodger wrote that Clark should be an NBA draft pick, and called her a “generational talent.” Within the same hour he posted a poll asking his followers to vote on whether or not she had pubic hair.

In another post, the trolling football player suggested that Clark would get breast augmentation surgery after her “first WNBA check hits.”

Brown’s social media tirade comes on the heels of widespread outrage in response to Clark’s WNBA base salary, only $76,535 in her first year, which is significantly lower than that of her male counterparts, who are paid in the millions. Even President Joe Biden weighed in on the blatant disparity. Similarly to her treatment by creeps like Brown, Clark’s paycheck demonstrates a shocking double standard faced by female athletes.

Earlier this week a sports columnist had to apologize after he made an extremely awkward comment to Clark during a press conference. Increasingly, it seems dudes just don’t know how to act around the exceptionally talented player. And this is all connected to a larger trend of misogyny toward female athletes, particularly Black female athletes. Brown’s sexist harassment is just part of that, and punctuated by his weird, ongoing campaign to get some kind of nod from Donald Trump.

“Can’t be cancelled if you already cancelled,” he wrote, after posting a joke about Clark’s boyfriend. It’s not clear that anyone is interested in “cancelling” the former football player, and if not for attaching himself to a big name basketball player, it’s not clear anyone would be interested in him at all.