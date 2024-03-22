Jimmy Kimmel isn’t afraid to admit that when it comes to scandals involving the British royal family, he’s not particularly invested. But he does have an opinion on the media frenzy surrounding Kate Middleton’s current whereabouts, which boils down to: Move on.

On Thursday, Kimmel weighed in on the madness surrounding the latest crises for the royal clan; the endless conspiracy theories after Middleton’s recent health battles, along with her admission that she edited a photo that saw international photo agencies declare it inauthentic.

“We finally got a royal update on Kate Middleton,” Kimmel explained. “According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, there’s a very simple explanation for Kate Middleton’s whereabouts: She’s been working from home.”

While this news elicited some laughs from the audience, even Kimmel seemed a bit confused. “How does a princess work from home?,” Kimmel asked. “‘I’m just going to stay in and wave?’”

Though he may not have a vested interest in what goes on behind the Crown, he did make a pretty strong stand for giving the Princess of Wales the privacy she requested following what was clearly very serious surgery.

“Why do we have to know where she is? It’s not like she’s the bus driver. She had an operation, she had abdominal surgery… maybe she has a colostomy bag and doesn’t want everybody to see it,” Kimmel hypothesized.

“I mean, really. People are demanding she get dressed up and march through London so we can have a look at her. Leave this woman alone!”