Leavitt and Miller Are Paid $195K But They’re Not Trump’s Biggest Earners

President Donald Trump’s most well-known aides are earning almost $200,000 a year, but the highest-paid staffer at the White House is an adviser you’ve probably never heard of.

A new annual report to Congress reveals that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are among 33 staffers making $195,200 a year to work for the president–more than three times the average median wage in America.

Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is one of the top earners in the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

But the highest paid staffer at Pennsylvania Avenue is Jacalynne Klopp, a senior adviser and the sole person earning $225,700 a year.

Little is known about Klopp, but public records suggest she once worked in program management for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The next highest-paid person working for Trump is associate counsel Edgar Mkrtchian, a former Commerce Department employee, who makes an annual wage of $203,645.

The report gave a rare glimpse at the paychecks of about 400 people who work in the White House, from Trump’s speechwriters (who earn about $110,000 a year) to his digital campaign manager ($74,500).

President Donald Trump's salary is not listed in the report. Patrick van Katwijk/Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Trump’s own salary is not listed, but the pay scheme for US presidents, laid out in federal law, starts with a base salary of $400,000. Presidents also get an additional $50,000 for expenses (non-taxable), a $100,000 travel account, and $19,000 entertainment budget, and a one-off payment of $100,000 to make cosmetic improvements to the premises.

The report also has some notable salary absences, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Trump appointed as his National Security Adviser after the “Signal-gate” saga sparked the demise of Mike Walz. Rubio is not on the White House payroll, instead receiving his salary from the Department of State that he oversees.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar, David Sacks, a billionaire investor, is also not receiving a White House salary (he reportedly declined); nor is real estate mogul turned Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff (who is also paid by the State Department).

The White House annual report was released as Congress was set to vote for Trump’s signature legislation after marathon sessions in the Senate and House.