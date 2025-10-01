Leavitt Defends Trump’s AI Magic Beds Video as ‘Refreshing’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gushed that it was “refreshing” that President Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself promoting a QAnon conspiracy about magic beds.

Leavitt was responding to a question at her Wednesday press briefing about why President Trump, 79, posted an AI-generated video of himself promising every American access to “medbeds” last weekend.

“I think the president saw the video, posted it, and took it down, and he has the right to do that. It’s his social media. He’s incredibly transparent, as you all know... and I think it’s quite refreshing that we have a president who is so open and honest,” said Leavitt, 28.

The “medbed” conspiracy is a QAnon fantasy claiming government has access to what are essentially sci-fi pods that have the power to cure every disease, grow limbs, and keep JFK alive. Suffice to say, the human Trump has not promised Americans access to such magical technology.

Medbeds don't exist, though some companies have attempted to sell products claiming to use medbed technology. Roundtreelab

It has been four days since Trump posted the video to his Truth Social account and the White House has still not given an explanation about how Trump came across the video, why he posted it, and why he took it down. Leavitt’s answer Wednesday afternoon did not answer any of those questions.

Donald Trump offered no explanation as to why he shared or deleted the medbeds video. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The video became fodder for late night hosts and California Governor Gavin Newsom. It also raised questions about the cognitive capability of Trump. Jake Tapper openly wondered why the president promoted such a fringe conspiracy while others voiced concern about Trump’s ability to tell fact from fiction.

“The next time Trump takes questions, I hope someone asks why he shared - and deleted - an AI slop video touting ‘medbed hospitals’ that will instantly cure illnesses. Did he think it was funny? Or real? Did he think it was a speech he’d given?” wrote conspiracy expert Mike Rothschild on X.

Trump has apparently become more enamored with AI to make his Truth Social posts. Prior to posting the “medbed” video, Trump posted an AI rendering of him firing FED Chair Jerome Powell.

The president posted the video during an all-day posting spree that included a post of an AI-generated drawing showing him firing FED chair Jerome Powell. Donald Trump / Truth Social