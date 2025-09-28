Newsom Trolls Trump Over Bizarre Magic Bed Conspiracy

Gavin Newsom naturally couldn’t resist trolling Donald Trump after the 79-year-old president posted an AI-generated video featuring him he shilling for magic “Medbeds.”

“Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What’s he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about ‘miracle hospital beds’ that cure all illness,” tweeted Newsom, 57.

“DONALD TRUMP HAS LOST IT,” he added.

Late Saturday night, Trump posted a phony Fox News segment in which Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump cut to an AI-generated clip of him saying “Every American will soon receive their own Medbed card” in the Oval Office.

Medbeds are a QAnon hoax suggesting the government has access to magic pods that can cure all physical ailments. Roundtreelab

“Medbeds” is a far-right, QAnon conspiracy theory positing that the government has access to medical pods that can cure any disease and even regrow limbs. One sect believes that the government is using medbeds to keep JFK alive.

The video remained up for about 12 hours before getting deleted Sunday morning. It is unknown how Trump found the video and why he posted it. The White House has yet to comment on it.

Coincidentally, Newsom used AI to troll the president hours before Trump mysteriously posted the AI “Medbeds” video.

Earlier Saturday evening, the White House boosted a Daily Wire headline calling the looming government shutdown “Democrat-led.” The California governor used Grok, X’s AI tool, to point out that Republicans control all three branches of government, implying that they must be considered responsible for the shutdown.

Gavin Newsom spent the week trolling Trump on every scandal plaguing the administration. JP Yim/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

The shutdown will go into effect on October 1st unless a bipartisan agreement on a budget is reached in Congress. Democrats want the budget to include a permanent extension of tax credits for Americans who are enrolled in Obamacare, as well as a roll back of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” Medicaid cuts.

“Cancel the cuts, lower the costs, save healthcare. Not complicated,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the Democrats’ demands.