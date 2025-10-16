Leavitt Goes Off the Rails With Take on Democratic Base

Karoline Leavitt unraveled with an absurd claim about Democratic Party supporters during a Fox News interview.

The White House press secretary, 28, declared that “the Democrat party’s main constituency are [sic] made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” while speaking on America Reports Thursday.

“That’s who the Democrat party is catering to—not the Trump administration, and not the White House, and not the Republican party, who [sic] is standing up for law-abiding Americans ...” she continued.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ramped up her rhetoric against the opposition party Thursday, after President Donald Trump declared Democrats “the party of hate, evil, and Satan” earlier this month. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Leavitt was responding to a clip Fox News had played of Zohran Mamdani’s Wednesday interview with The Story host Martha MacCallum, in which the Democratic New York City mayoral nominee declined to answer whether Hamas should “lay down their arms and give up leadership in Gaza.”

“I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law,” Mamdani, 33, said. “That applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

Leavitt deemed Mamdani’s response “a classic case of ‘I don’t want to answer the question because I know it’s wildly unpopular.’”

It’s a maneuver the press secretary is hardly unfamiliar with when fielding tough questions.

Leavitt’s wild take on the Democratic Party’s base was swiftly called out by Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“Most Republicans are good people. Most Democrats are good people. The White House says outrageous things to make you hate your neighbor,” the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee wrote on X. “Your neighbor isn’t the problem. The White House is.”

Leavitt’s self-styled analysis of the Democratic Party’s “main constituency” doesn’t square with reality.

In the 2024 House elections, about 70 million Americans voted for Democrats, compared to 74 million who voted for Republicans. In the presidential race, Kamala Harris received 75 million votes to Donald Trump’s 77 million.

Despite the narrow margins, however, the president and his party have claimed a “mandate” to pursue his contentious and norm-smashing agenda.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller declared the Democratic Party “a domestic extremist organization” last month. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the same time, the White House has intensified its rhetoric against the opposition party, painting it as a threat to the nation.

“The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization,” Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said in an interview on Fox News last month.