Trump Brands Dems the ‘Party of Satan’ in Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump declared Democrats “the party of hate, evil, and Satan” in an unhinged Truth Social tirade as the shutdown dragged into a second day.

His outburst came amid a flood of memes and AI-crafted videos that Trump has used to bludgeon political opponents during the funding crisis.

In a string of posts, including one in which the president falsely claimed he had overseen “record Black employment,” he also posted a meme that labeled Democrats “the party of hate, evil, and Satan.”

Trump posted this meme, an old favourite which has pushed before, as recently as August. TruthSocial

Photos of leading Democrats Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—who Trump blames for the government shutdown—were accompanied by writing which read, “The Democratic Party is Dead!”

It added, “They have no leadership! no message! no hope! their only message for America is to hate Trump!”

Trump’s blast followed his latest AI stunt, a surreal “Don’t Fear the Reaper” music video, which he posted Thursday.

It casts budget director Russell Vought as a scythe-wielding Grim Reaper roaming Washington, with Trump hitting a cowbell and Vice President JD Vance on drums.

Trump’s online barrage has also featured racist jabs. Earlier this week, he posted a doctored video that portrayed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache, blaring mariachi music.

This racist AI-generated video of Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer that Trump posted on Truth Social has caused anger. Truth Social

Democrats blasted the posts as racist and dangerous earlier, while Republicans have mostly shrugged, with a few expressing discomfort off-camera.

Trump loyalist Speaker Mike Johnson was heard knocking the video as “not my style,” having been cornered in a Capitol hallway, although he declined to denounce it.

But the Trump administration has since used them to troll the Dems during the shutdown.

The White House and GOP leaders say Democrats have engineered the government closure by loading up a short-term funding bill with health-care demands, and have branded it a “Democrat Shutdown.”

Trump was joined by childhood cancer survivors and their families in the Oval Office, the day before the shutdown began. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump has warned of firings and project cancellations if the standoff drags on, as agencies furlough staff and delay spending.

Democrats counter that Republicans refused to negotiate for weeks and have acted in bad faith, with no real desire to prevent the shutdown.