Jesse Watters Bizarrely Compares Government Shutdown to Wife Yelling at Him

Jesse Watters delivered a highly-specific analogy comparing Democrats to a nagging wife in a rant on the government shutdown Thursday afternoon on Fox News’ The Five.

Watters attempted to illustrate a point that Democrats were “holding the government hostage” and making Trump “fix a problem” that they created.

“This is like when your wife forces you to buy an expensive car, and then she just wrecks it over and over again and it is always stuck in the shop,” he said. “But she wants to go out, right? But she won’t take an Uber!”

“She won’t be seen in an Uber, she calls you cheap, so you know what you do? You sit on the couch, you say, ‘Fine, babe, I’m just gonna sit down, order pizza and watch football. You’re playing chicken with the guy that loves sitting down.”

Crescendoing into his analogy’s conclusion, he emphasized, “’You’re the one that needs to go out and shop and get their nails done.’ This is a war they cannot win."

“Love your analogies,” gushed his co-host, Dana Perino. “I will always grant permission.”

Watters has previously recalled once hitting on his second wife by letting the air out of her tires so she would have to ask him for a ride. John Lamparski/Getty Images

His rant is arguably not the most offensive analogy Republicans have levied at Democrats over the shutdown. The President has recently been facing flack for posting a racist, AI-generated video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache on his Truth Social account.

Watters has been on a roll with delivering eyebrow-raising statements over the past several days. On Tuesday night, he and fellow anchor Julie Banderas openly wondered if 19-year-old Barron Trump got laid after shutting down a floor of his dad’s Trump Tower for a date. Before that, he joked he became a host on Fox News because his parents didn’t let him play with G.I. Joe dolls. In August, he fantasized about Sydney Sweeney marrying Barron to create the “greatest political dynasty in American history.”