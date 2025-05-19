Leavitt Responds to Trump Health Questions After Biden Diagnosis

The White House on Monday was quick to tout President Donald Trump‘s “perfect” physical results amid questions over President Biden‘s cancer diagnosis.

“The White House physician we have here is phenomenal, and the team of physicians that take care of the president, particularly at Walter Reed Medical Center, are great,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Her comment came as questions are being raised over whether the White House doctors may have missed the early stages of Biden’s cancer.

The 82-year-old former president’s office announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer with cells that have spread to the bone.

Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support. pic.twitter.com/oSS1vGIiwU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2025

Leavitt said on Monday that Trump has not spoken to his predecessor about his diagnosis but would be open to it.

She also dismissed questions over whether the White House is concerned with the quality of care presidents get there.

“The president had his physical recently. As you know, he had perfect results,” she declared to the packed briefing.

This story will be updated.