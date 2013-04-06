Lebanon Forms New Government

CHEAT SHEET
Two weeks after Lebanon's prime minister resigned, new leadership finally seems to be falling into place. The president of the fraught country, which is struggling with fallout from the conflict in neighboring Syria, on Saturday asked Sunni Muslim politician Tammam Salam to form a new government after he received immense support from Parliament. If he is able to form a cabinet—a challenge of its own, with Lebanon's extremely sectarian politics—his first task will be to set up a parliamentary election scheduled for June.