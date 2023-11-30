LeBron’s Manager Fessed Up to NBA Betting With Illegal Bookie: Report
BAD BET
Maverick Carter, business partner and manager of LeBron James, admitted to federal law enforcement that he placed bets on NBA games via an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported. Carter’s spokesperson confirmed the November 2021 interview between Carter and federal agents to the Post: “In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix. Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.” The bets ranged from $5,000 and $10,000, Carter told investigators per documents obtained by the Post. The NBA does not ban managers from participating in sports gambling.