LeBron James Rips Trump Immigration Ban

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James spoke out against an executive order from President Trump that banned travel from seven majority-Muslim nations. “Diversity is what makes this country so great,” James said. “We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs, or any other differences.” This month, James received the NAACP’s Jackie Robinson Award. “I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people,” James continued. “I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”