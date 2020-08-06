LeBron: Who Really Cares if Trump Stops Watching the NBA Over Kneeling Protests?
‘WE COULD CARE LESS’
It’s fair to say LeBron James isn’t exactly devastated about President Trump’s threat to stop watching NBA games. In an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Trump was spitting feathers about what he called the “disgraceful” act of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic racism and police brutality, and said, when he sees those protests happen, “what I do is personally turn off the game.” Asked about the comments following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, James said: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game. And that’s all I got to say.” He went on to say: “The game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less.” Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers had a similar reaction to Trump’s comments, saying: “We lost one guy. I mean, so what?... I don’t even care. We know that justice is on our side, right?”