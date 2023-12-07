LeBron James Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Inaction on Guns After UNLV Shooting
‘MAKES NO SENSE’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Wednesday expressed his despair at the nation’s lack of progress on dealing with gun violence after more lives were lost in yet another shooting in America. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team’s In-Season Tournament semifinals game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas, James was asked about the shooting at UNLV, which left three people dead and another wounded. “We’re the only ones who keep dealing with this same story, the same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen,” James said. “The ability to get a gun, the ability to does these things over and over and over, and there’s been no change, is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense we continue to lose innocent lives on campuses, on schools, at shopping markets, movie theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous.”